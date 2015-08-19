Aug 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between South Africa and New Zealand on Wednesday in Centurion, South Africa
New Zealand won toss and decided to bowl
South Africa: Hashim Amla, Morne van Wyk, AB de Villiers (capt), Rilee Rossouw, Farhaan Behardien, David Miller, David Wiese, Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Latham, Grant Elliott, James Neesham, Luke Ronchi, Colin Munro, Nathan McCullum, Adam Milne, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ish Sodhi
Referees: Johan Cloete (Umpire), Ian Gould (Umpire), Adrian Holdstock (TV umpire), Roshan Mahanama (Match referee)