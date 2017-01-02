Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Jan 2 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Monday in Cape Town, South Africa Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bowl South Africa: Stephen Cook, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Kagiso Rabada Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews (capt), Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara Referees: Aleem Dar (Umpire), Rod Tucker (Umpire), Bruce Oxenford (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.