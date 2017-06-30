Cricket-England squad for first test against South Africa
July 1 England selectors named the following 12-man squad for the first test of the four-match series against South Africa that starts at Lord's on July 6:
June 30 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on Friday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bat Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Angelo Mathews (capt), Asela Gunaratne, Lahiru Madushanka, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Amila Aponso, Akila Dananjaya Zimbabwe: Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor, Malcolm Waller, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer (capt), Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara Referees: Ian Gould (Umpire), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Umpire), Nigel Llong (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)
June 30 India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni top-scored with an unbeaten 78 and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets as they beat West Indies by 93 runs in a one-day international on Friday to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
June 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between West Indies and India on Friday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda India Innings A. Rahane c Bishoo b Cummins 72 S. Dhawan c Chase b Cummins 2 V. Kohli c K. Hope b Holder 11 Y. Singh lbw b Bishoo 39 M. Dhoni not out 78 K. Jadhav n