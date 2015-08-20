Aug 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fifth and final Test between England and Australia on Thursday in London, England
England won toss and decided to bowl
England: Adam Lyth, Alastair Cook (capt), Ian Bell, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Steven Finn
Australia: Chris Rogers, David Warner, Steven Smith, Michael Clarke (capt), Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon
Referees: Aleem Dar (Umpire), Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Sundaram Ravi (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)