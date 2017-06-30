Cricket-England squad for first test against South Africa
July 1 England selectors named the following 12-man squad for the first test of the four-match series against South Africa that starts at Lord's on July 6:
June 30 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third One Day International between West Indies and India on Friday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda West Indies won toss and decided to bowl West Indies: Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (capt), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kesrick Williams, Miguel Cummins India: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav Referees: David Boon (Match referee), Chris Gaffaney (TV umpire), Nigel Duguid (Umpire), Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire)
June 30 India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni top-scored with an unbeaten 78 and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets as they beat West Indies by 93 runs in a one-day international on Friday to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
June 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between West Indies and India on Friday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda India Innings A. Rahane c Bishoo b Cummins 72 S. Dhawan c Chase b Cummins 2 V. Kohli c K. Hope b Holder 11 Y. Singh lbw b Bishoo 39 M. Dhoni not out 78 K. Jadhav n