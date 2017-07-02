Cricket-Holder leads West Indies to ODI win over India
July 2 West Indies captain Jason Holder took five wickets as they beat India by 11 runs in a low-scoring one-day international on Sunday.
July 2 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on Sunday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews (capt), Asela Gunaratne, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Malcolm Waller, Peter Moor, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer (capt), Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara Referees: Nigel Llong (Umpire), Ranmore Martinesz (Umpire), Ian Gould (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)
July 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between West Indies and India on Sunday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda West Indies Innings E. Lewis c Kohli b K. Yadav 35 K. Hope c Jadhav b H. Pandya 35 S. Hope c Dhoni b H. Pandya 25 R. Chase b K. Yadav 24 J. Mohammed c Jadeja b H. Pandya 20 J. Holder
July 2 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fourth One Day International between West Indies and India on Sunday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda India won toss and decided to bat West Indies: Evin Lewis, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (capt), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams India: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja,