UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe scoreboard

July 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on Sunday in Galle, Sri Lanka Zimbabwe Innings H. Masakadza c&b Gunaratne 41 S. Mire c Dickwella b Pradeep 0 C. Ervine c Dickwella b Sandakan 22 S. Williams c Pradeep b Gunathilaka 13 S. Raza c Pradeep b Sandakan 8 R. Burl