Cricket-India's top court names administrators to run BCCI
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 A historian, a retired auditor and a financial executive were among four people named by India's highest court on Monday to run the country's cricket board (BCCI).
Aug 3 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third Test between England and Pakistan on Wednesday in Birmingham, England Pakistan won toss and decided to bowl England: Alastair Cook (capt), Alex Hales, Joe Root, James Vince, Gary Ballance, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Steven Finn Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Rahat Ali, Yasir Shah, Sohail Khan Referees: Bruce Oxenford (Umpire), Joel Wilson (Umpire), Kumar Dharmasena (TV umpire), Richie Richardson (Match referee)
ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 Pakistan will host the final of its domestic Twenty20 tournament on home soil in March, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Monday, a big lift for a nation which has largely been shunned by international teams since 2009 due to security risks.
MUMBAI, Jan 30 Eoin Morgan has lashed out at the umpiring standards in England's five-run loss to India in a Twenty20 international on Sunday, the captain saying his side would report their concerns to the match referee.