Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between New Zealand and Australia on Wednesday in Auckland, New Zealand Australia won toss and decided to bowl New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum (capt), Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Trent Boult Australia: Shaun Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith (capt), George Bailey, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, John Hastings, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood Referees: Ian Gould (Umpire), Derek Walker (Umpire), Sundaram Ravi (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.