Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between South Africa and England on Wednesday in Bloemfontein, South Africa England won toss and decided to bat South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, Rilee Rossouw, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Morne Morkel, Marchant de Lange, Imran Tahir England: Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley Referees: Chris Gaffaney (Umpire), Shaun George (Umpire), Kumar Dharmasena (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.