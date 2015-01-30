Jan 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the sixth and final Triangular Series match between England and India on Friday in Perth, Australia
England won toss and decided to bowl
England: Ian Bell, Moeen Ali, James Taylor, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ravi Bopara, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Steven Finn
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Stuart Binny, Akshar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma
Referees: Marais Erasmus (Umpire), John Ward (Umpire), Simon Fry (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)