Cricket-Warner wins Allan Border medal again
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
Jan 11 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Thursday in Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand won toss and decided to bowl New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Subashis Roy, Kamrul Islam Rabbi Referees: Javagal Srinath (Match referee), Nigel Llong (TV umpire), Paul Reiffel (Umpire), Marais Erasmus (Umpire)
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.
Jan 23 New Zealand's nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second test at Hagley Oval on Monday appeared to be an easy victory on paper though captain Kane Williamson felt it was far from that.