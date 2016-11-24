Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Nov 24 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second and final Test between New Zealand and Pakistan on Friday in Hamilton, New Zealand Pakistan won toss and decided to bowl New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry Pakistan: Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali (capt), Babar Azam, Younis Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Sohail Khan, Imran Khan Referees: Richie Richardson (Match referee), Ian Gould (TV umpire), Sundaram Ravi (Umpire), Simon Fry (Umpire)
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.