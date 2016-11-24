Nov 24 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second and final Test between New Zealand and Pakistan on Friday in Hamilton, New Zealand Pakistan won toss and decided to bowl New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry Pakistan: Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali (capt), Babar Azam, Younis Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Sohail Khan, Imran Khan Referees: Richie Richardson (Match referee), Ian Gould (TV umpire), Sundaram Ravi (Umpire), Simon Fry (Umpire)