Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between New Zealand and Pakistan on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand
New Zealand won toss and decided to bowl
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum (capt), Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi, Nathan McCullum, Kyle Mills, Adam Milne, Trent Boult
Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Ahmed Shehzad, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Haris Sohail, Umar Akmal, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Bilawal Bhatti, Ehsan Adil, Mohammad Irfan
Referees: Chris Gaffaney (Umpire), Michael Gough (Umpire), Rod Tucker (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)