UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia seal series 4-1 after record Warner-Head stand
* Babar, Sharjeel offer some resistance (Updates with Australia win)
Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the sixth and final Triangular Series match between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Friday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe won toss and decided to bat Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Graeme Cremer (capt), Donald Tiripano, Chris Mpofu, Tendai Chisoro West Indies: Johnson Charles, Kraigg Brathwaite, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Jonathan Carter, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder (capt), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Miguel Cummins Referees: Michael Gough (Umpire), Jeremiah Matibiri (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)
Jan 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday in Adelaide, Australia Australia won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Ria
CAPE TOWN, Jan 25 AB de Villiers's sparkling half century could not prevent Sri Lanka from snatching a five-wicket victory with one ball to spare as they capitalised on six dropped catches by South Africa in the third Twenty20 on Wednesday.