UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
Dec 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between Pakistan and New Zealand on Friday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates New Zealand won toss and decided to bat Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Nasir Jamshed, Younis Khan, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Umar Akmal, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi (capt), Anwar Ali, Zulfiqar Babar, Mohammad Irfan New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Dean Brownlie, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Anton Devcich, Luke Ronchi, Nathan McCullum, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Mitchell McClenaghan Referees: Ahsan Raza (Umpire), Joel Wilson (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (TV umpire), Roshan Mahanama (Match referee)
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams