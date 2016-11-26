Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third Test between India and England on Saturday in Mohali, India England won toss and decided to bat India: Murali Vijay, Parthiv Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav England: Alastair Cook (capt), Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Gareth Batty, James Anderson Referees: Marais Erasmus (Umpire), Chris Gaffaney (Umpire), Kumar Dharmasena (TV umpire), Ranjan Madugalle (Match referee)
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.