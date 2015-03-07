March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan on Sunday in Napier, New Zealand Afghanistan won toss and decided to bat New Zealand: Brendon McCullum (capt), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi, Daniel Vettori, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult Afghanistan: Javed Ahmadi, Usman Ghani, Nawroz Mangal, Asghar Stanikzai, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan, Shapoor Zadran Referees: Johan Cloete (Umpire), Marais Erasmus (Umpire), Steve Davis (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)