UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
Sept 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first Test between West Indies and Bangladesh on Friday in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl West Indies: Chris Gayle, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kirk Edwards, Darren Bravo, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Denesh Ramdin (capt), Kemar Roach, Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn, Shannon Gabriel Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Shamsur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Mohammad Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Shuvagata Hom, Taijul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain Referees: Marais Erasmus (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (Umpire), Steve Davis (TV umpire), Roshan Mahanama (Match referee)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.