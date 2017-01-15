Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Jan 15 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between India and England on Sunday in Pune, India India won toss and decided to bowl India: Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett Referees: Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Chettithody Shamshuddin (Umpire), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.