Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first Test between West Indies and England on Monday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda West Indies won toss and decided to bowl West Indies: Devon Smith, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Denesh Ramdin (capt), Jason Holder, Jerome Taylor, Kemar Roach, Sulieman Benn England: Alastair Cook (capt), Jonathan Trott, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Stuart Broad, James Tredwell, James Anderson Referees: Billy Bowden (Umpire), Steve Davis (Umpire), Bruce Oxenford (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek