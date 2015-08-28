Cricket-Rain delays start of third New Zealand-South Africa test
WELLINGTON, March 25 Overnight rain has delayed the start of the third test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and India on Friday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Upul Tharanga, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews (capt), Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Tharinda Kaushal, Nuwan Pradeep India: Cheteshwar Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Naman Ojha, Stuart Binny, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav Referees: Nigel Llong (Umpire), Rod Tucker (Umpire), Raveendra Wimalasiri (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)
March 24 India have added fit-again fast bowler Mohammed Shami to their squad for the fourth and final test against Australia in Dharamsala, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Friday.