July 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between Zimbabwe and India on Sunday in Harare, Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe won toss and decided to bowl
Zimbabwe: Vusi Sibanda, Chamu Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Elton Chigumbura, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami, Graeme Cremer, Donald Tiripano, Brian Vitori, Neville Madziva
India: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Manoj Tiwary, Robin Uthappa, Kedar Jadhav, Stuart Binny, Akshar Patel, Harbhajan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni
Referees: Simon Fry (Umpire), Langton Rusere (Umpire), Russell Tiffin (TV umpire), Roshan Mahanama (Match referee)