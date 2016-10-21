UPDATE 2-Cricket-Australia captain Smith ruled out of NZ one-dayers
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Friday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan won toss and decided to bat Pakistan: Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Asad Shafiq, Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Sohail Khan, Zulfiqar Babar, Rahat Ali West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Leon Johnson, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Jason Holder (capt), Devendra Bishoo, Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel Referees: Ian Gould (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (Umpire), Paul Reiffel (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
Jan 27 Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one contest and fined 40 percent of his match fee for the team's slow over-rate in Thursday's game against Australia, cricket's world governing body (ICC) has said.