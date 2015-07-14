Cricket-Boult ruled out for New Zealand, Kuggeleijn called in
WELLINGTON, March 24 New Zealand's left-arm seamer Trent Boult has been ruled out of the third test against South Africa and been replaced in the squad by the uncapped Scott Kuggeleijn.
July 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Zimbabwe and India on Tuesday in Harare, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe won toss and decided to bowl Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza, Chamu Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza, Elton Chigumbura (capt), Malcolm Waller, Regis Chakabva, Richmond Mutumbami, Graeme Cremer, Prosper Utseya, Neville Madziva, Donald Tiripano India: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Murali Vijay, Manish Pandey, Manoj Tiwary, Robin Uthappa, Kedar Jadhav, Stuart Binny, Harbhajan Singh, Akshar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohit Sharma Referees: Simon Fry (Umpire), Jeremiah Matibiri (Umpire), Russell Tiffin (TV umpire), Roshan Mahanama (Match referee)
WELLINGTON, March 24 New Zealand's left-arm seamer Trent Boult has been ruled out of the third test against South Africa and been replaced in the squad by the uncapped Scott Kuggeleijn.
BENGALURU, March 23 India have called up uncapped batsman Shreyas Iyer for the fourth and final test against Australia as cover for captain Virat Kohli who has not recovered fully from a shoulder injury.