Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fourth and final Test between England and Pakistan on Thursday in London, England
England won toss and decided to bat
England: Alastair Cook (capt), Alex Hales, Joe Root, James Vince, Gary Ballance, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Steven Finn, James Anderson
Pakistan: Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Sohail Khan
Referees: Marais Erasmus (Umpire), Bruce Oxenford (Umpire), Joel Wilson (TV umpire), Richie Richardson (Match referee)