Feb 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fourth One Day International between South Africa and England on Friday in Johannesburg, South Africa
South Africa won toss and decided to bowl
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, David Wiese, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Kagiso Rabada, Kyle Abbott, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir
England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
Referees: Javagal Srinath (Match referee), Chris Gaffaney (TV umpire), Shaun George (Umpire), Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire)