UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
Oct 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between India and West Indies on Wednesday in Kochi, India India won toss and decided to bowl India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma West Indies: Dwayne Smith, Marlon Samuels, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin, Dwayne Bravo (capt), Kieron Pollard, Darren Sammy, Andre Russell, Sulieman Benn, Ravi Rampaul, Jerome Taylor Referees: Ian Gould (Umpire), Sundaram Ravi (Umpire), Chettithody Shamsuddin (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.