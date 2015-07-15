July 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Bangladesh and South Africa on Wednesday in Chittagong, Bangladesh
South Africa won toss and decided to bat
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
South Africa: Hashim Amla (capt), Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada, Kyle Abbott, Imran Tahir
Referees: Michael Gough (Umpire), Sharfuddoula (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)