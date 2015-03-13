Cricket-New T20 tournament will not harm county game - Morgan
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.
March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup match between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Friday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand won toss and decided to bowl New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum (capt), Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi, Daniel Vettori, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed Referees: Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Richard Kettleborough (Umpire), Nigel Llong (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)
March 31 Former Hampshire batsman and power-hitting coach Julian Wood has been hired by Cricket Australia (CA) to help with preparations for the Champions Trophy being played in England and Wales in June, the Times has reported.