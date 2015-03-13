Cricket-New T20 tournament will not harm county game - Morgan
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.
March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup match between Afghanistan and England on Friday in Sydney, Australia England won toss and decided to bowl Afghanistan: Nawroz Mangal, Javed Ahmadi, Afsar Zazai, Nasir Jamal, Samiullah Shenwari, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Hamid Hassan England: Ian Bell, Alex Hales, James Taylor, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler, Ravi Bopara, Chris Jordan, James Tredwell, Stuart Broad, James Anderson Referees: Billy Bowden (Umpire), Sundaram Ravi (Umpire), Marais Erasmus (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)
March 31 Former Hampshire batsman and power-hitting coach Julian Wood has been hired by Cricket Australia (CA) to help with preparations for the Champions Trophy being played in England and Wales in June, the Times has reported.