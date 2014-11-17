Nov 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Monday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
New Zealand won toss and decided to bat
Pakistan: Shan Masood, Taufeeq Umar, Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Zulfiqar Babar, Ehsan Adil, Rahat Ali
New Zealand: Brendon McCullum (capt), Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, James Neesham, BJ Watling, Mark Craig, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
Referees: Ranmor Martinesz (Umpire), Paul Reiffel (Umpire), Rod Tucker (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)