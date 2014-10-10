Cricket-India's Manohar resigns as ICC chairman
March 15 India's Shashank Manohar has resigned as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to personal reasons, the governing body said on Wednesday.
Oct 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between Pakistan and Australia on Friday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Pakistan won toss and decided to bat Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Sarfraz Ahmed, Asad Shafiq, Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Fawad Alam, Umar Amin, Shahid Afridi, Raza Hasan, Wahab Riaz, Zulfiqar Babar, Mohammad Irfan Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith, George Bailey (capt), Glenn Maxwell, James Faulkner, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Kane Richardson, Xavier Doherty, Nathan Lyon Referees: Nigel Llong (Umpire), Shozab Raza (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)
* One-day specialist Doherty also calls time (Adds Voges' quotes)
March 15 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Wednesday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bat Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath (capt), Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Sabbir Rahman, Mosadd