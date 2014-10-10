Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v Bangladesh line-ups

March 15 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Wednesday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bat Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath (capt), Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Sabbir Rahman, Mosadd