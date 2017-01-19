Cricket-Warner wins Allan Border medal again
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
Jan 19 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between India and England on Thursday in Cuttack, India England won toss and decided to bowl India: Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Plunkett, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Jake Ball Referees: Anil Chaudhary (Umpire), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Umpire), Kumar Dharmasena (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.
Jan 23 New Zealand's nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second test at Hagley Oval on Monday appeared to be an easy victory on paper though captain Kane Williamson felt it was far from that.