Nov 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third One Day International between Australia and South Africa on Wednesday in Canberra, Australia
Australia won toss and decided to bat
Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Shane Watson, George Bailey (capt), Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Xavier Doherty, Josh Hazlewood
South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Farhaan Behardien, AB de Villiers (capt), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir
Referees: Simon Fry (Umpire), Nigel Llong (Umpire), Billy Bowden (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)