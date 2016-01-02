Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Jan 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fourth One Day International between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Nelson, New Zealand Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bowl New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Luke Ronchi, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Mitchell McClenaghan Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (capt), Milinda Siriwardana, Chamara Kapugedera, Nuwan Kulasekara, Thisara Perera, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay Referees: Billy Bowden (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (Umpire), Michael Gough (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.