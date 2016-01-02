Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Jan 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second Test between South Africa and England on Saturday in Cape Town, South Africa England won toss and decided to bat South Africa: Stiaan van Zyl, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla (capt), AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Dane Piedt, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel England: Alastair Cook (capt), Alex Hales, Nick Compton, Joe Root, James Taylor, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Steven Finn Referees: Aleem Dar (Umpire), Bruce Oxenford (Umpire), Rod Tucker (TV umpire), Ranjan Madugalle (Match referee)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.