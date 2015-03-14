March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup match between Australia and Scotland on Saturday in Hobart, Australia
Australia won toss and decided to bowl
Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith, Michael Clarke (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Shane Watson, Brad Haddin, James Faulkner, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins
Scotland: Calum MacLeod, Kyle Coetzer, Matt Machan, Preston Mommsen (capt), Freddie Coleman, Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Rob Taylor, Michael Leask, Iain Wardlaw
Referees: Ian Gould (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (Umpire), Joel Wilson (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)