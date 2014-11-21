UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
Nov 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fourth One Day International between Australia and South Africa on Friday in Melbourne, Australia South Africa won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Shane Watson, Steven Smith, George Bailey (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Ryan McLaren, Robin Peterson, Wayne Parnell, Kyle Abbott, Dale Steyn Referees: Billy Bowden (Umpire), John Ward (Umpire), Nigel Llong (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams