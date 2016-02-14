Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between South Africa and England on Sunday in Cape Town, South Africa
South Africa won toss and decided to bowl
South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), Rilee Rossouw, Farhaan Behardien, David Wiese, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Kyle Abbott, Imran Tahir
England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
Referees: Johan Cloete (Umpire), Chris Gaffaney (Umpire), Kumar Dharmasena (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)