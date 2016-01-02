Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Jan 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third and final Test between Australia and West Indies on Sunday in Sydney, Australia West Indies won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (capt), Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill, Steve O'Keefe, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Jermaine Blackwood, Denesh Ramdin, Jason Holder (capt), Carlos Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, Jerome Taylor, Jomel Warrican Referees: Chris Gaffaney (Umpire), Ian Gould (Umpire), Marais Erasmus (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.