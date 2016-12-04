Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between Australia and New Zealand on Sunday in Sydney, Australia Australia won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith (capt), George Bailey, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), James Neesham, Colin Munro, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Referees: Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Mick Martell (Umpire), Paul Wilson (TV umpire), Richie Richardson (Match referee)