UPDATE 2-Cricket-Australia captain Smith ruled out of NZ one-dayers
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
Oct 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fourth One Day International between India and New Zealand on Wednesday in Ranchi, India New Zealand won toss and decided to bat India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Akshar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, BJ Watling, Anton Devcich, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi Referees: Richie Richardson (Match referee), CK Nandan (TV umpire), Bruce Oxenford (Umpire), Anil Chaudhary (Umpire)
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
Jan 27 Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one contest and fined 40 percent of his match fee for the team's slow over-rate in Thursday's game against Australia, cricket's world governing body (ICC) has said.