Sept 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between England and Australia on Saturday in London, England
England won toss and decided to bowl
England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, James Taylor, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Steven Finn
Australia: David Warner, Joe Burns, Steven Smith (capt), George Bailey, Glenn Maxwell, Shane Watson, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins
Referees: Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Tim Robinson (Umpire), Joel Wilson (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)