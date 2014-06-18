LONDON, June 18 Former Sussex player Naveed Arif has been banned from cricket for life by the England and Wales Cricket Board after breaching its anti-corruption code, the ruling body announced on Wednesday.

Pakistani Arif admitted six breaches of the code relating to corrupt activity in connection with a 40-over match against Kent in August 2011.

"In accordance with the provisions of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code, Mr Arif has accepted an agreed sanction of a life ban from all forms of cricket," the ECB said in a statement.

"The terms of the ban will prevent him from playing, coaching or participating in any form of cricket which is recognised or sanctioned by ECB, the ICC or any other National Cricket Federation."

Arif, 32, has been playing for Little Stoke in the North Staffordshire and South Cheshire League prior to a temporary suspension imposed in April 2014, and previously represented Pakistan A as a left-arm pace bowler.

He was released by Sussex in 2012.

"Today's announcement sends out a very clear message that ECB has a zero-tolerance approach to corruption in cricket and that it will root out and punish those who pose a threat to the game's integrity," ECB chief executive David Collier said.

Former New Zealand batsman Lou Vincent was charged with 14 offences at the same time as Arif, relating to the same match against Kent and another Twenty20 fixture with Lancashire.

The 35-year-old Vincent, who played 23 tests and more than 100 one-day internationals for New Zealand, has given evidence to the International Cricket Council about his involvement in match-fixing and is co-operating with the sport's ruling body. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Martyn Herman)