* Cairns denies being "Player X"
* Tuffey says he is clean
(Adds Daryl Tuffey's denial)
By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, May 21 The International Cricket
Council will investigate how evidence given to a matchfixing
probe had been leaked to the media and take action against
anyone employed by them if involved, chief executive Dave
Richardson said on Wednesday.
The latest matchfixing scandal broke last December when New
Zealand media reported that three former international
cricketers had been linked to an investigation by the ICC's
Anti-Corruption Security Unit (ACSU) into alleged matchfixing.
Last week, British newspapers published excerpts of
confidential statements from former New Zealand batsman Lou
Vincent, who had earlier said he was co-operating with the ACSU,
and current captain Brendon McCullum.
Richardson said the ICC "deeply regretted" the leaks and
re-iterated that McCullum was not under investigation.
"We are taking all steps available to us to urgently
investigate how certain information in the form of statements
has come to find its way into the media," he said in a
statement.
"Of course, we recognise that this is a deeply concerning
development for the stakeholders in the fight against corruption
in the sport of cricket, and we wish to emphasise that Brendon
McCullum is not under investigation in this matter."
New Zealand Cricket said earlier this week they were
disappointed that McCullum's statements had been made public and
would ask the world governing body to investigate the source of
the leaks.
Richardson told Radio New Zealand on Wednesday that the
investigation into the leaks had already been launched but said
it was premature to suggest they had come from within the ICC.
"This is an investigation that crosses three or four
jurisdictions and involves liaison with other stakeholders, law
enforcement agencies, players who have been interviewed,"
Richardson said.
"Of course we are devastated with these leaks, but it is
premature to say exactly where that leak came from and whether
anyone involved in the ACSU was involved.
"But certainly if we are able to find out where the leak
came from that person will be removed from the situation."
PLAYER X
The statements by Vincent and McCullum detailed being
approached by a former international player about the
possibility of matchfixing. The excerpts of McCullum's
statements identified the former international as 'Player X'.
The New Zealand Herald newspaper then identified 'Player X'
as former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns, who has
consistently denied being involved in any matchfixing.
"I am aware that former cricketer Lou Vincent and current
New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum have made a range of
allegations against a cricketer dubbed Player X," Cairns said in
a statement to Fairfax Media.
"It is well known that the ICC/ACSU has been investigating
allegations of corruption and my name has been linked by others
to these allegations. I am being asked whether I am Player X.
"Based on the limited information I have received during
this investigation, I believe it is being alleged that I am that
player. These allegations against me are a complete lie."
Cairns, who won a defamation case against India cricket
administrator Lalit Modi for making similar accusations on
Twitter in 2010, added he had yet to be interviewed by the ACSU
and not had the chance to respond to the allegations.
"Important to remember that only one side of the story has
been leaked to the public ... important to get the full
picture," Cairns wrote on his Twitter page. "To date I have not
seen any statements or spoken to anyone from ICC.
"Looking forward to that."
Richardson told Radio New Zealand that Cairns would be
interviewed.
"He will have been told why that has not happened,"
Richardson said.
"In the course of investigations a number of people have
been spoken to and Chris Cairns will be interviewed when the
time comes, when it is appropriate and when it is possible to do
so."
Former Black Cap Daryl Tuffey also issued a statement
through his lawyers denying any involvement in the matchfixing
scandal and expressing his commitment to cooperate with the
investigators.
"...(Tuffey) has been asked by the media to comment on
allegations that he was involved in or financially benefited
from matchfixing or spot-betting. These allegations are regarded
by Mr Tuffey as the most serious kind and are unequivocally
denied by him," the statement said.
"Mr Tuffey is naturally frustrated by the unsubstantiated
attacks on his good name levelled by a few self-interested
individuals. He does, however, remain committed to continued
co-operation with the authorities regarding this matter and is
confident that he will ultimately be cleared of any
wrong-doing."
(Additional reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Nick
Mulvenney and Patrick Johnston)