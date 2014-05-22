May 22 New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum says he has never been involved in matchfixing and is "very disappointed" his testimony to an International Cricket Council corruption probe had been leaked to the media.

British newspapers last week published excerpts of confidential statements from McCullum in which he said he had rejected two approaches by a former player about matchfixing in 2008.

"Let me be clear I have never ever fixed a cricket match," McCullum said in a statement before he appeared at a media conference in Christchurch on Thursday.

"I am 100 percent behind the fight against corruption in the sport."

McCullum reported the approaches to the ICC's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU). ICC chief executive Dave Richardson said on Wednesday he deeply regretted McCullum's statements being leaked to the media.

McCullum arrived back in New Zealand from India on Thursday to attend the birth of his third child. The trip was planned before his statements to the ACSU were published in the newspaper, he said.

"With regards to my testimony and the fact it has been aired in public I'm obviously very disappointed about that," McCullum told reporters.

"I can't go into the specifics of what's going into the investigation or my involvement in it ... but I will continue to fulfil my role in the investigation."

McCullum said he "no regrets" in making his statements and still had faith in the people he dealt with at the ACSU.

"I guess from my point of view the dealings I've had with the group that I've dealt with, I have confidence," he said.

"How the leak happened, I'm not sure but I have confidence in them." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)