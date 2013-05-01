LONDON May 1 Former England captain Mike Gatting was named as the next president of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday.

A statement from the Lord's-based institution that presides over the rules of cricket, said Gatting would succeed current president Mike Griffiths in October.

The naming of Gatting came on the same day the MCC announced a 200 million pounds ($311.03 million) redevelopment of the iconic ground that will celebrate its bicentenary in 2014.

Gatting, who played 79 tests for England and captained the side to an Ashes series win in Australia in 1986-87, spent his entire 23-year career with county side Middlesex.

"Few people are so closely identified with Lord's as Mike Gatting, and I am therefore delighted that he accepted my invitation to serve as President of MCC," Griffith said. ($1 = 0.6430 British pounds) (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey)