LONDON, July 5 Shane Warne suffered a broken hand after being struck by an unintentional beamer from former Australia team mate Brett Lee in the MCC's seven-wicket win over the Rest of the World at Lord's on Saturday.

Paceman Lee was quick to hold up his hand and offer his apologies after hitting the 44-year-old leg-spinning great, captaining the World XI, first ball in the exhibition match.

Warne, batting at the end of the innings, went on to face four more deliveries as his side amassed 293 for seven in their 50 overs. India's Yuvraj Singh top-scored with 132.

"It was nice of him to say hello, break my hand and put me out for six weeks," smiled Warne in an interview with Sky Sports television.

"We were good mates but I'm not sure if we are going to be good friends after this," he joked, "but really he didn't mean it."

With the Australian unable to field, the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) romped to victory with 25 balls to spare as Australian Aaron Finch blasted an unbeaten 181 in 145 balls.

Finch and MCC skipper Sachin Tendulkar (44) shared a stand of 107 for the first wicket.

The match, which featured a string of high-profile players including Muttiah Muralitharan, Brian Lara, Rahul Dravid, Shahid Afridi, Adam Gilchrist, Kevin Pietersen and Tino Best, was staged as a celebration of the bicentenary of Lord's. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Tony Jimenez)