Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
WELLINGTON, March 3 Former New Zealand cricket captain Martin Crowe has died after a long battle with cancer, local media reported on Thursday. He was 53.
"It is with heavy hearts that the family of Martin Crowe, MBE advise his death," TVNZ quoted a family statement as saying.
Widely regarded as New Zealand's finest batsman, Crowe played 77 tests from 1982-1995 and scored 5,444 runs at an average of 45.36.
The elegant right-hander also scored 4,704 runs at an average of 38.55 in one-day internationals.
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.