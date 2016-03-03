WELLINGTON, March 3 Former New Zealand cricket captain Martin Crowe has died after a long battle with cancer, local media reported on Thursday. He was 53.

"It is with heavy hearts that the family of Martin Crowe, MBE advise his death," TVNZ quoted a family statement as saying.

Widely regarded as New Zealand's finest batsman, Crowe played 77 tests from 1982-1995 and scored 5,444 runs at an average of 45.36.

The elegant right-hander also scored 4,704 runs at an average of 38.55 in one-day internationals.

